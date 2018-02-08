Presale: Southern Uprising Tour

CODE IS GOOD TODAY ONLY, 10AM – 10PM!

SOUTHERN UPRISING

A Southern Rock Revival



FEATURING:

TRAVIS TRITT

THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND

THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

OUTLAWS

SATURDAY, JULY 7, 2018

DARLING’S WATERFRONT PAVILION

BANGOR, ME

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE BEGINS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH AT 10:00AM

Bangor, ME – Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present the Southern Uprising Tour featuring Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and the Outlaws at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 9th at 10:00AM. For more information, please visit www.waterfrontconcerts.com

TRAVIS TRITT

More than 27 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock influenced artist continues to display strong sales activity, sell-out shows, and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. Continuously performing shows and withholding a heavy appearance schedule, Tritt is proving to be unstoppable.

He’s been a force in sports appearances, having performed at the 1996 Olympics, two Super Bowls, a World Series Game, the opening of the Georgia Dome, the final Braves game at Atlanta-Fulton Country Stadium and, in 2013, the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Most recently, Tritt released a new project, a special live 2-disc CD and DVD, titled A Man and His Guitar – Live From The Franklin Theatre. The much-anticipated release, shot and recorded at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn., spotlights Tritt’s distinctively soulful voice and his exceptional guitar prowess in an intimate theater setting.

The Southern-rock influenced artist continues to stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. In 2015, Tritt topped the SoundScan Top 200 Catalog Country Albums chart for over 60 consecutive weeks with 15 weeks spent at No. 1 and 35+ weeks notched in a Top 5 position. Tritt’s compilation album, Very Best of Travis Tritt, which was released in 2007, saw a resurgence of sales that started in Nov. 2014. The 20-track album features some of Tritt’s biggest hits, including “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” “Here’s A Quarter,” and “Anymore.”

For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website TravisTritt.com and follow him on and Facebook and Twitter.

THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND

From his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor to young artists and still a road warrior at age 80, Charlie has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children and others in need.

Over the course of his career, Charlie has received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was presented the Pioneer Award by the Academy of Country Music and was honored as a BMI Icon in recognition of his songwriting. He also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

Charlie’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016, gave him a bookend to his memoir, Never Look At The Empty Seats, an autobiography releasing Oct .24, 2017. The book includes stories about his life, his career, experiences along the way and a wee bit of advice to those who would like to pursue a career in music. Daniels legendary musical career of over 60 years, won him a Grammy Award, earned inductions into the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, and sold over 20 million records.

THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

In the early fall of 1973, The Marshall Tucker Band was still a young and hungry group out to prove themselves every time they hit the stage. “We were a bunch of young guys who didn’t know any boundaries,” says founding member and longtime lead singer Doug Gray. As it turned out, the collective talents of The Marshall Tucker Band took them very far indeed.

Today, the band records on its own RAMBLIN’ RECORDS Label (distributed by Sony/RED) and continues to release new and previously unreleased material. Still led today by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, they represent a time and place in music that will never be duplicated. Gray is quick to credit the band’s current dynamic members with carrying on the timeless essence of The Marshall Tucker Band sound. Current members include the highly respected drummer B.B. Borden, a former member of both Mother’s Finest and The Outlaws, multi instrumentalist Marcus Henderson of Macon, Georgia, plays flute, saxophone and keyboards in addition to lead and background vocals, Pat Elwood on bass guitar, and Rick Willis on lead guitar and vocals, both of Spartanburg SC, are disciples of the Caldwell Brothers. Acclaimed lead guitarist and vocalist Chris Hicks recently rejoined the band after a two-year absence. Together they present a powerful stage presence as they continue to tour the country and continue to be powerful force in the world of music.

OUTLAWS

For The Outlaws, it was always about the music. For 40 years, the Southern Rock legends celebrated triumphs, endured tragedies and survived legal nightmares to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the genre. Now The Outlaws return with new music, new focus and an uncompromising new mission: It’s about a band of brothers bound together by history, harmony and the road. It’s about a group that respects its own legacy while refusing to be defined by its past. But most of all, it’s about pride.

*****

General Public Ticket Sale Begins

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH AT 10:00AM

TICKET PRICES STARTING AT $20.00

– PLUS ANY APPLICABLE FEES DEPENDING ON PURCHASE OUTLET –

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com,

charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000

or purchase locally at Mark’s Music in Brewer