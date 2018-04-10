Presale: Kid Rock: Red Blooded RocknRoll Redneck Extravaganza

CODE IS GOOD THURSDAY 4/12 ONLY, 10AM – 10PM!

KID ROCK RED BLOODED ROCK N ROLL REDNECK EXTRAVAGANZA WITH A THOUSAND HORSES

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3, 2018

DARLING’S WATERFRONT PAVILION

BANGOR, ME

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE BEGINS

FRIDAY, APRIL 13TH AT 12:00PM

Bangor, ME – Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present KID ROCK on his Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour with special guests A Thousand Horses live at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Friday, August 3, 2018. Tickets and VIP Packages for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13th at 12:00 PM. Please visit www.waterfrontconcerts.com for more information. Fan Club members will be able to purchase tickets starting Tuesday, April 10 at 10:00AM.

On the heels of wrapping his AMERICAN ROCK ‘N ROLL TOUR, which Taste of Country lauded “one of Kid Rock’s best tours to date and perhaps one of the best live shows in music today,” the showman will continue to deliver his high-energy, one-of-a-kind live show experience to fans coast-to-coast, cementing his status as one of today’s most exciting performers. The tour will showcase songs from Kid Rock’s blockbuster new album Sweet Southern Sugar (11/3), which has spent 13 weeks inside the Top 10 of the Country Album Sales Chart.

Additionally, as first reported by Billboard.com, tonight (4/6), Kid Rock will join the WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing as a member of the Class of 2018. He’ll be inducted in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week in The Big Easy.

Watch the music video for Kid Rock’s current single “American Rock ‘n Roll” HERE. Featuring iconic footage from American music history, the video continues to resonate with fans garnering 1.7 MILLION views in its first month of release.

