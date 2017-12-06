Presale: Jim Gaffigan – The Fixer Upper Tour

CODE IS GOOD FROM WEDNESDAY 12/6 @ 10AM THROUGH THURSDAY 12/7 @ 10PM

JIM GAFFIGAN: THE FIXER UPPER TOUR

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME, May 6, 2018

Waterfront Concerts is excited to announce Grammy nominated comedian, JIM GAFFIGAN live at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME on Sunday, May 6, 2018! Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, December 8 th at 10:00AM. For more information please visit www.waterfrontconcerts.com or www.crossinsurancecenter.com.

Jim Gaffigan is a Grammy nominated comedian, actor, New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer,

and multi-platinum- selling father of five. Gaffigan is known around the world for his unique brand of humor which

largely revolves around fatherhood and his observations on life and food.

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKET SALE BEGINS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8TH AT 10:00AM

Reserved Seating Ticket Price

$35.00 to $75.00

– PLUS ANY APPLICABLE FEES DEPENDING ON PURCHASE OUTLET –

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com, crossinsurancecenter.com, charge-by- phone at 1-800- 745-3000 or the Trusted Choice Box office at the Cross Insurance Center