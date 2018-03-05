Presale: Impact Music Festival

Waterfront Concerts and Music Matters are excited to announce the first-annual Impact Music Festival featuring some of the biggest names in rock coming together in support of suicide prevention and mental health awareness, featuring Avenged Sevenfold, Slayer, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Prophets of Rage and many, many more!
The 2018 IMPACT MUSIC FESTIVAL will take place at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Friday, July 27th, Saturday, July 28th and Sunday, July 29th.
Tickets officially go on-sale Friday, March 9…but, we’ve got a special presale just for WKIT listeners! Grab your tickets a day early!
Friday:
- Slayer
- Lamb of God
- Anthrax
- Testament
- Napalm Death
Saturday:
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Profits of Rage
- Three Days Grace
- Black Label Society
- Gojira
- Trivium
- Hollywood Undead
- Corrosion of Conformity
- Powerman 5000
- Emmure
- Bad Omens
Sunday:
- Rob Zombie
- Marilyn Manson
- Underoath
- Of Mice & Men
- P.O.D.
- Baroness
- Atilla
- We Came As Romans
- Pallbearer
- Miss May I
Impact Music Festival supports suicide prevention efforts and seeks to raise mental health awareness. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Maine based organization Music Matters. The nonprofit organization focuses on mental health awareness, education and suicide prevention.