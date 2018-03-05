Presale: Impact Music Festival

CODE IS GOOD THURSDAY 3/8 ONLY, 10AM – 10PM!

Waterfront Concerts and Music Matters are excited to announce the first-annual Impact Music Festival featuring some of the biggest names in rock coming together in support of suicide prevention and mental health awareness, featuring Avenged Sevenfold, Slayer, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Prophets of Rage and many, many more!

The 2018 IMPACT MUSIC FESTIVAL will take place at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Friday, July 27th, Saturday, July 28th and Sunday, July 29th.

Tickets officially go on-sale Friday, March 9…but, we’ve got a special presale just for WKIT listeners! Grab your tickets a day early!

Friday:

Slayer

Lamb of God

Anthrax

Testament

Napalm Death

Saturday:

Avenged Sevenfold

Profits of Rage

Three Days Grace

Black Label Society

Gojira

Trivium

Hollywood Undead

Corrosion of Conformity

Powerman 5000

Emmure

Bad Omens

Sunday:

Rob Zombie

Marilyn Manson

Underoath

Of Mice & Men

P.O.D.

Baroness

Atilla

We Came As Romans

Pallbearer

Miss May I

Impact Music Festival supports suicide prevention efforts and seeks to raise mental health awareness. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Maine based organization Music Matters. The nonprofit organization focuses on mental health awareness, education and suicide prevention.