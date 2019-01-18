Presale: Impact Fest 2019

Waterfront Concerts, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education and Music Matters are excited to announce the Second Annual IMPACT MUSIC FESTIVAL featuring some of the biggest names in rock coming together in support of suicide prevention & mental health
awareness!
The 2019 Impact Music Festival #ImpactMF2019 will be held the weekend of JULY 27 & 28 in Bangor, ME at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.
In 2018 Music Matters (MM) the charitable organization associated with Impact Music Festival raised $25,000 in proceeds from the 2018 Impact Music Festival which was then donated among the following recipients – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, Health Equity Alliance, Northern Light Acadia Hospital & The Maine Military & Community Network.
The team at WFC, SAVE & Music Matters continue to be passionate about making an IMPACT within the community & beyond. We are committed to raising awareness about the suffering that results from mental health issues & suicide among our fans, friends & family.
Proceeds from the 2019 Impact Music Festival will again be donated to organizations & individuals who continue to dedicate their time to educating and supporting people and families that are struggling with mental health issues. For more information about SAVE and Music Matters & how you can help, please visit: www.save.org or www.musicmatterstome.com
This year we will be offering “Tiered Pricing” for a limited time for those of you looking to save some money and make your plans early with TWO DAY ticket prices starting at just $59.00! That’s a little over $2.00 per band!
2-Day Festival Tickets, VIP Packages and Hotel Packages will go on sale to the General Public beginning Friday, January 25th at 10am. Pre Sales for KIT Nation begin on Wednesday, January 23rd at 10am!