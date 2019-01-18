Presale: Impact Fest 2019

CODE IS GOOD WEDNESDAY 11/15 ONLY, 10AM – 10PM!

Waterfront Concerts, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education and Music Matters are excited to announce the Second Annual IMPACT MUSIC FESTIVAL featuring some of the biggest names in rock coming together in support of suicide prevention & mental health

awareness!

The 2019 Impact Music Festival #ImpactMF2019 will be held the weekend of JULY 27 & 28 in Bangor, ME at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.