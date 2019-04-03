Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

***PRESALE ALERT – STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT***

CODE IS GOOD FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 4TH FROM 10a – 10p!

Pre-Sale Code: KIT199

Saturday, September 14th Cross Insurance Center

Waterfront Concerts and the Cross Insurance Center are pleased to present STEVE MARTIN and MARTIN SHORT on their Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t Tour featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko live at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME on Saturday, September 14, 2019. GENERAL PUBLIC TICKET SALE BEGINS FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT 10:00AM Reserved Seating Prices From $49.75 to $300.00 – PLUS ANY APPLICABLE FEES DEPENDING ON PURCHASE OUTLET –

