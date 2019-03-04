PRESALE ALERT – ALICE COOPER + HALESTORM***

CODE IS GOOD FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 7 FROM 10a – 10p!Pre-Sale Code: KIT143
Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present rock icon ALICE COOPER and Grammy-winning hard rock band HALESTORM on their co-headline tour with Motionless In White live at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbook, ME on Saturday, August 10, 2019!
- General Public Ticket Sale Begins FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 10:00AM
- GENERAL ADMISSION AND RESERVED SEATING TICKET PRICING RANGING FROM $29.50 to $350.00
- PLUS ANY APPLICABLE FEES DEPENDING ON PURCHASE OUTLET –
- Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com, locally at the box office located at AURA – 121 Center Street, Portland or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000