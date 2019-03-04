PRESALE ALERT – ALICE COOPER + HALESTORM***

This is how legends get started...



One of the defining albums of a generation, Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" was released on March 1, 1973.



It remained on the charts longer than any other LP and it still sells very well today.



Happy 46th Birthday to "Dark Side of the Moon"!!! How many times have you bought this album? And in what formats (vinyl, 8 track, cassette, CD, download etc). ... See MoreSee Less

Photo