Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

***PRESALE ALERT – ALICE COOPER + HALESTORM***

0 Comments

CODE IS GOOD FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 7 FROM 10a – 10p!

Pre-Sale Code: KIT143

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present rock icon ALICE COOPER and Grammy-winning hard rock band HALESTORM on their co-headline tour with Motionless In White live at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbook, ME on Saturday, August 10, 2019!

  • General Public Ticket Sale Begins FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 10:00AM
  • GENERAL ADMISSION AND RESERVED SEATING TICKET PRICING RANGING FROM $29.50 to $350.00
  • PLUS ANY APPLICABLE FEES DEPENDING ON PURCHASE OUTLET –
  • Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com, locally at the box office located at AURA – 121 Center Street, Portland or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.