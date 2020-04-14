Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Power restoration continues for 5th straight day in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Utility crews in Maine are working on their fifth consecutive day of power restoration after a snowstorm followed by strong winds. Central Maine Power and Emera Maine had a combined total of about 35,000 customers without power Tuesday morning. Another 45,000 homes and businesses were in the dark in Massachusetts. In Maine, it has been a punishing stretch for line workers and tree crews since a snowstorm Thursday night and Friday morning knocked out power to more than a quarter-million homes and businesses. Powerful wind gusts created new power outages on Monday.

