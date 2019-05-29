Police say car and tractor crash in Maine led to fatality

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Police in central Maine say a person died as a result of a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer and a car.

Skowhegan police chief David Bucknam says the fatal crash took place about three miles from downtown Skowhegan. The crash was reported at about 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Morning Sentinel reports the crash involved a small, four-door passenger car and the commercial trailer. The crash caused both lanes of Route 2 to be closed to traffic.

Police have not identified the people involved in the crash.