Police officer, suspect shot in confrontation in Maine

Officials say a police officer and a motorist were shot in an armed confrontation and high-speed pursuit in Maine. State Police say several cruisers were struck by bullets during the chase that started in Waterville and ended Sunday afternoon in the town of Canaan. Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said the shooting started with an armed confrontation where a Waterville police officer was injured. The motorist was shot by police in Cannan where the chase ended. The police officer was treated and released from a local hospital. Officials say the suspect was still hospitalized and being treated for injuries.