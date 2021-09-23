Police in Maine identify remains as woman missing since ’19

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Police in a Maine town said they have identified human remains as a woman who was reported missing almost two years ago. The Falmouth Police Department said Wednesday that the remains belong to Anneliese Heinig of Richmond. The Kennebec Journal reports the remains were discovered in Falmouth on Sept. 12. A kayaker discovered a portion of the remains in a tidal area along the Prescumpscot River. Heinig had last been seen in November 2019 and was reported missing on Thanksgiving.