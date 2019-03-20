Police: Apparent murder-suicide, fire connected

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man shot his wife to death and then fatally shot himself in an apparent murder-suicide in Gardiner.

State police say bodies of 44-year-old Autumn Bryant and 48-year-old Kenneth Bryant, of Livermore Falls, were found dead at the home of Autumn Bryant’s brother. Autopsies were planned Wednesday.

Police said she Autumn Bryant had been staying at the home in recent months since she became separated from her husband in November.

In a related investigation, the state Fire Marshal’s Office said a fire at an unoccupied house Tuesday in Sidney is connected to Autumn Bryant. Her mother lives there during the non-winter months. The mother and her husband were in Florida when the fire occurred.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.