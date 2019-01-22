Phish Giveaway all this week!

Phish is playing the Bangor Waterfront this June 25th and 26th. WKIT has your tickets to the show!

All this week during the Rock n’ Roll Morning Show, Don Cookson’s Show, and Afternoon’s with Scomo, only… listen for any song by Phish! When you hear one, call 990-3100 or 1-800-287-1003 and get your name into a drawing for a pair of tickets to see Phish at the Bangor Waterfront. We have 4 pairs of tickets to give away! Drawing will be held Monday morning, January 28th!

Tickets go on sale, Saturday, January 26th at 10am. Visit waterfrontconcerts.com for ticket information!