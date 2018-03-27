Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

PET SEMATARY Unabridged Audiobook

Comments are off

The wait is finally over! The unabridged audiobook edition of PET SEMATARY is available everywhere today, read by Dexter’s Michael C. Hall. Listen in as Louis first learns about the unusual pet cemetery in Ludlow, Maine in this excerpt!

Pet Sematary Audiobook ExcerptListen as Louis learns about the unusual pet cemetery in Ludlow, Maine in this excerpt from PET SEMATARY. Available unabridged on audio for the very first time ever, read by Dexter’s Michael C Hall!
Posted by Stephen King on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

 

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,