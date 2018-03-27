PET SEMATARY Unabridged Audiobook

Don't forget to check out this week's episode of The Nite Show; our very own Bobby Russell will be one of the guests!All new show this weekend!! You will see Bangor radio legend Bobby Russell from the Rock N' Roll Morning Show on WKIT 100.3 HD, AND a performance from the cast of Some Theatre Company's production of Rent. Plus, our annual presentation of "Final Fours," Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band, Joe Kennedy, laughs, fun and more!



Late night goes local, statewide on Saturday night!



7:30 on WGME CBS 13 News, Portland

11:30 on WABI TV5/Bangor

10:30 on WPFO FOX23/Portland

12 midnight on WAGM-TV FOX8/Presque Isle



(Photos courtesy NESCom Entertainment Production)

