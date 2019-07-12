Overdose deaths dropped 14% in Q1 in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Drug overdose deaths in Maine have declined about 14% in the first quarter of the year.

The report Thursday indicates there were 74 drug fatalities from January to March, compared to 86 the year before.

Attorney General Aaron Frey says he remains concerned about the opioid epidemic — and a shift to other drugs. The report shows cocaine-involved deaths were up from 25 % in 2018.

Last year, overdose deaths dropped 15%. But the report’s author discouraged people from reading too much into the first quarter figures. The author said quarterly numbers have been known to fluctuate.

Democratic Gov Janet Mills is hosting a summit next week to bring together health care providers, medical experts, law enforcement officials and affected individuals and families.