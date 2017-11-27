Now Playing: The Struts – One Night Only

This week brings only one new addition to the WKIT playlist:

One Night Only is the new single off of the as-yet-untitled second album from The Struts.

“This song is mainly about the relationship between a performer and his/her audience,” says frontman Luke Spiller. “After touring throughout the United States, we’ve developed a strong relationship with our audience and started to feel more responsibility to them—mainly to give a great show every night. The song has many theatrical moments, making the arrangement one of the most ambitious songs we’ve done. It’s definitely over the top and larger than life, but after experiencing our audience and how they react to our music, I think it’s even more fitting.”

The Struts’ sophomore album should be out some time in 2018.