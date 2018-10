This week brings four new additions to the WKIT playlist.

First up is Do Your Worst, the latest single from Rival Sons.

Richard and The Young Lions’ Don’t Waste My Time is up next.

Last (but certainly not least) is So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish is the fourth single from A Perfect Circle’s Eat The Elephant.

Crank these new tunes and let us know what you think! Check in next week to see what else we add to the WKIT Playlist!