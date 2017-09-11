NOW PLAYING: NEW TRACKS FROM U2 AND ALICE COOPER

This week, we’ve got a couple of new additions to the WKIT playlist!

First up is the newly released song from U2, “You’re The Best Thing About Me” off of their upcoming album Songs of Experience, which should be out in stores in December (although the final track list has not been set yet). The video was animated one page at a time; rather than utilize CGI, traditional stop-motion animation was used.

Next up is “Genuine American Girl”, off of Alice Cooper’s latest album, Paranormal. This is one of the two tracks performed by the “classic” line-up of the Alice Cooper band (Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway and Michael Bruce). “Genuine American Girl” is about a tough guy who is transgender and not afraid to let the world know about it.

Give these two new tracks a listen and let us know what you think!