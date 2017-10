This week, we’ve got one new addition to the WKIT playlist…but, it’s a special one.

We’re introducing Color Blind, a cut off of Ronnie Montrose’s post-humorous album, 10×10. This track features both Sammy Hagar and Steve Lukather, providing backing instruments for Ronnie Montrose’s vocals.

Give it a listen, let us know what you think and keep tuning in to 100.3 WKIT for more great music from your favorite artists!