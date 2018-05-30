Now Playing: Ghost, Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Blink-182

Now Playing is back and we’ve got four great new additions to the WKIT playlist to highlight!

First up is Rats, the single off of Ghost’s latest album, Prequelle, out in stores this Friday!

Next up is The Line, off of Concrete and Gold, the latest album from Foo Fighters (out in stores now).

We’ve got another track from Greta Van Fleet, Black Smoke Rising.

Last, but certainly not least, is Bored to Death off of California, the latest album from blink-182.

As always, keep an ear out for these newest additions to the WKIT playlist! Until next week, enjoy these new tunes.