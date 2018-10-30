Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Now Playing: Ghost – Dance Macabre

Each week, we highlight new additions to the WKIT playlists.

We’ve only got one new addition to the WKIT playlist, but it’s a great tune from one of Rock’s biggest up-and-coming acts from the past few years.

Dance Macabre is the latest single from Prequelle, the newest album from Ghost. For those of you keeping up with the band’s mythology, this music video delves into the time before Cardinal Copia. With an almost disco-like beat, Dance Macabre is one of the catchiest tunes to come from Ghost yet.

Give it a listen and, as always, let us know what you think!

  1. it’s a good song. you can dance to it. [yeah, i’m that old] i can listen to it on the radio a couple three times a week before i burn out from it.

