We’ve got a couple of additions to the WKIT playlist this week.

First up is Midnight Train to Memphis, by The Steeldrivers w/ Chris Stapleton. If you like Bluegrass with a bit of Rock mixed in…this track will definitely be right up your alley.

Next up is Safari Song from the up-and-coming Greta Van Fleet, off of their EP, Black Smoke Rising and their new double-EP, From the Fires.