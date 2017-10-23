Now Playing: Blizten Trapper – Wild and Reckless

We only have one new addition to the WKIT playlist this week…but, it’s a good one!

This week, we’ve added Wild and Reckless, the titular track from the Portland, Oregon-based experimental country/folk/rock band Blitzen Trapper’s latest album.

The album Wild & Reckless was born from the stage production that the band spent the better part of a year producing. The half musical, half rock-opera dealt with heroin abuse, desperation, true love and western power structures. The story evoked a bygone era of Portland with this sci-fi love story, featuring a rock-and-roll score that paired unreleased songs with favorites from the band’s catalog.

Following the success of the production, the band took 7 original songs from the production and developed the theme further into the 12 songs that comprise the new album Wild & Reckless.