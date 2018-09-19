Now Playing: Ann Wilson, Steve Perry, Marcus King

We’ve got three new additions to the WKIT Playlist to highlight this week!

First up is a cover of Life in the Fast Lane from Ann Wilson, off of Immortal, her upcoming solo album.

Steve Perry’s newest single, No More Cryin’, is leading the push toward Traces, due out in stores on October 5th.

Closing out this week’s new additions is Homesick, off of Carolina Confessions, the latest album from The Marcus King Band. You can also pick this one up on October 5th.

As always, keep an ear out for these newest tunes (and all of the other great music) on 100.3 WKIT!