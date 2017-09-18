New Rock Releases: 9.22.17

Here are this week’s new releases from some great Classic Rockers, due out in stores on Friday, September 22nd.
Some of the highlights for this week are a re-release from Rolling Stones and Benjamin Orr, as well as new material from Van Morrison and Stephen Stills.
Benjamin Orr [The Cars] – The Lace (reissue)
Black Country Communion – BCCIV
Brian Wilson – Playback: the Brain Wilson Anthology
Chris Hillman [Byrds] – Bidin’ My Time
Leon Russell – On a Distant Shore
Mike Bloomfield – Live at McCabe’s Guitar Workshop: January 1, 1977
Roadcase Royale [Heart] – First Things First
Rolling Stones – Their Satanic Majesties Request: 50th Anniversary Edition
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins – Stills & Collins
Van Morrison – Roll With the Punches
Woody Guthrie [Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Bob Dylan] – The Tribute Concerts