New Rock Releases: 9.22.17

Here are this week’s new releases from some great Classic Rockers, due out in stores on Friday, September 22nd.

Some of the highlights for this week are a re-release from Rolling Stones and Benjamin Orr, as well as new material from Van Morrison and Stephen Stills.

Benjamin Orr [The Cars] – The Lace (reissue)

Black Country Communion – BCCIV

Brian Wilson – Playback: the Brain Wilson Anthology

Chris Hillman [Byrds] – Bidin’ My Time

Leon Russell – On a Distant Shore

Mike Bloomfield – Live at McCabe’s Guitar Workshop: January 1, 1977

Roadcase Royale [Heart] – First Things First

Rolling Stones – Their Satanic Majesties Request: 50th Anniversary Edition

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins – Stills & Collins

Van Morrison – Roll With the Punches

Woody Guthrie [Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Bob Dylan] – The Tribute Concerts