NEW ROCK RELEASES: 9.15.17

Here are this week’s new releases from some great Classic Rockers, due out in stores on Friday, September 15th.
This week sees a brand new release from Ringo Starr and Foo Fighters, along with some repackaged sets from Linda Rondstadt, Steve Miller Band and The Doors. We’re even getting the debut album from Gizmodrome, the newest project from former Police drummer Stewart Copeland!
Bob Kulick – Skeletons in the Closet
Bruce Cockburn – Bone on Bone
Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park
Chris Bell – I Am the Cosmos: Deluxe Edition
The Doors – The Singles; Vinyl Box Set
Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold
Gene Clark – Gene Clark Sings For You
Gizmodrome – Gizmodrome
Linda Ronstadt – Simple Dreams: 40th Anniversary Edition
Michael McDonald – Wide Open
Ringo Starr – Give More Love
Rusty Young – Waitin’ For the Sun
Steve Miller Band – Ultimate Hits
Yusuf/Cat Stevens – The Laughing Apple
Be sure to check back every week for updates on new and upcoming albums from our favorite Rockers!