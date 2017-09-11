NEW ROCK RELEASES: 9.15.17

Here are this week’s new releases from some great Classic Rockers, due out in stores on Friday, September 15th.

This week sees a brand new release from Ringo Starr and Foo Fighters, along with some repackaged sets from Linda Rondstadt, Steve Miller Band and The Doors. We’re even getting the debut album from Gizmodrome, the newest project from former Police drummer Stewart Copeland!

Bob Kulick – Skeletons in the Closet

Bruce Cockburn – Bone on Bone

Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park

Chris Bell – I Am the Cosmos: Deluxe Edition

The Doors – The Singles; Vinyl Box Set

Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold

Gene Clark – Gene Clark Sings For You

Gizmodrome – Gizmodrome

Linda Ronstadt – Simple Dreams: 40th Anniversary Edition

Michael McDonald – Wide Open

Ringo Starr – Give More Love

Rusty Young – Waitin’ For the Sun

Steve Miller Band – Ultimate Hits

Yusuf/Cat Stevens – The Laughing Apple

Be sure to check back every week for updates on new and upcoming albums from our favorite Rockers!