New Rock Releases: 11.3.17

Welcome to November!

Halloween has come and gone, which means we’re essentially entering the Holiday Shopping Season. If you’re scrambling for gift ideas, you can always use a few of these new releases. Head on over to your favorite record store this Friday and get a jumpstart on holiday shopping!

Bob Dylan, Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 13 (1979-1981)

Bryan Adams – Ultimate

Daryl Hall and John Oates – Along the Red Ledge (reissue)

Kansas – Leftoverture Live & Beyond

King Crimson – Sailors’ Tales

Monkees – Headquarters Stack-O-Tracks: 50th Anniversary Edition (vinyl)

Roy Orbison – A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – Random Elements