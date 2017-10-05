Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

New Rock Releases: 10.6.17

Check out these New Releases for the week of 10/6/17

0 Comments

Here are this week’s new Classic Rock releases, due out in stores on Friday, October 6th.

This week features a lot of re-issues, including offerings from classic bands such as Scorpions and Whitesnake!

Autograph – Get Off Your Ass
Dhani Harrison – IN///PARALLEL
Jeff Beck – Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Richard Thompson – Acoustic Rarities
Scorpions – Best of Scorpions (reissue)
Steve Hackett and Djabe – Live Is a Journey: The Sardina Tapes (CD/DVD)
Spirit – Clear (reissue)
W.A.S.P. – Reidolized: Soundtrack to the Crimson Idol (expanded reissue)
Whitesnake – Whitesnake: 30th Anniversary Edition

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *