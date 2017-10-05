New Rock Releases: 10.6.17

Here are this week’s new Classic Rock releases, due out in stores on Friday, October 6th.

This week features a lot of re-issues, including offerings from classic bands such as Scorpions and Whitesnake!

Autograph – Get Off Your Ass

Dhani Harrison – IN///PARALLEL

Jeff Beck – Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Richard Thompson – Acoustic Rarities

Scorpions – Best of Scorpions (reissue)

Steve Hackett and Djabe – Live Is a Journey: The Sardina Tapes (CD/DVD)

Spirit – Clear (reissue)

W.A.S.P. – Reidolized: Soundtrack to the Crimson Idol (expanded reissue)

Whitesnake – Whitesnake: 30th Anniversary Edition