New Rock Releases: 10.20.17

Here are this week’s new Classic Rock (and some Metal) releases for Friday, October 20th.

This week brings us Walk the Earth, a brand-new album from Europe. For fans of music on the heavier end of the spectrum, GWAR is releasing The Blood of Gods, as well.

Europe – Walk the Earth

GWAR – The Blood of Gods

The Jam – 1977: 40th Anniversary Edition

Marshall Tucker Band – Carolina Dreams Tour ’77 (expanded reissue)

NRBQ – Happy Talk

Nick Lowe – Pinker and Prouder Than Previous (reissue)

Nick Lowe – Party of One (reissue)

Sons of Apollo [Dream Theater, Guns N’ Roses and Journey] – Psychotic Symphony

Supersonic Blues Machine – Californisoul [Kenny Aronoff with guests Billy F. Gibbons, Steve Lukather, others]

Tom Keifer [Cinderella] – The Way Life Goes: Deluxe Edition