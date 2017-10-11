New Rock Releases: 10.13.17

Here are this week’s new Classic Rock releases, due out in stores on Friday, October 13th.

The noteworthy releases for this week include two reissues from the late Ronnie Montrose and a brand-new solo album from Robert Plant!

Anthony Phillips [Genesis] – Invisible Men (expanded reissue)

Chicago – Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago (DVD)

Daryl Hall and John Oates – Bigger Than Both of Us (reissue)

Daryl Hall and John Oates – Livetime (reissue)

L.A. Guns – The Missing Peace

Michael McDonald – No Lookin’ Back (reissue)

Mick Ronson – Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story (Blu-ray/DVD)

Montrose – Paper Money: Deluxe Reissue

Montrose – Monstrose: Deluxe Reissue

Robert Plant – Carry Fire

Squeeze – The Knowledge

Tim Buckley – The Complete Album Collection (box set)

Tim Buckley – Greetings From West Hollywood (reissue)

The Who – Tommy: Live at the Royal Albert Hall