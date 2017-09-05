NEW CLASSIC ROCK RELEASES: 9.8.17

Here are the new releases from some Classic Rockers, due out in stores on Friday, September 8th. Included in the mix is a heartfelt goodbye to Greg Allman with his posthumous Southern Blood and Neil Young’s Hitchhiker, a “lost” acoustic album originally recorded in 1976.
Ace Frehley – Anomaly (reissue)
Alice Cooper – Welcome to My Nightmare Special Edition (DVD)
Bash & Pop – Friday Night Is Killing Me (expanded reissue)
Deep Purple – A Fire in the Sky: A Career-Spanning Collection
Greg Allman – Southern Blood
Living Colour – Shade
Neil Young – Hitchhiker
Robin Trower – Day of the Eagle: The Best of Robin Trower