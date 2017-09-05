NEW CLASSIC ROCK RELEASES: 9.8.17

Here are the new releases from some Classic Rockers, due out in stores on Friday, September 8th. Included in the mix is a heartfelt goodbye to Greg Allman with his posthumous Southern Blood and Neil Young’s Hitchhiker, a “lost” acoustic album originally recorded in 1976.

Ace Frehley – Anomaly (reissue)

Alice Cooper – Welcome to My Nightmare Special Edition (DVD)

Bash & Pop – Friday Night Is Killing Me (expanded reissue)

Deep Purple – A Fire in the Sky: A Career-Spanning Collection

Greg Allman – Southern Blood

Living Colour – Shade

Neil Young – Hitchhiker

Robin Trower – Day of the Eagle: The Best of Robin Trower