Around 60 vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate this morning near mile marker 174 in the Carmel area. It happened on the northbound side. State Police Spokesman Steve McCausland says there are multiple injuries and Lifeflight is assisting. Traffic is reportedly backed up for miles and drivers are advised to detour at Exit 157 in Newport to avoid the scene. The Maine DOT expects the highway to remained closed for much of the day.