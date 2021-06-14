Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle in Augusta on Saturday night. The Kennebec Journal reports that the crash happened as the driver of a sports utility vehicle was making a left turn off of Civic Center Drive onto Old Belgrade Road. Police say the motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man from Oakland, was traveling the other direction on Civic Center Drive. Police say the motorcyclist died and his passenger, a 51-year-old woman, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland in serious but stable condition.