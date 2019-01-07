Morning Show Combo: WKIT PopSockets

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…

AN OFFICIAL WKIT POPSOCKET FOR YOUR PHONE!

Having a PopSocket on your phone gives you a much better grip, so holding your phone is easier! It also makes taking selfies effortless; you’ll never have to worry about dropping your device! PopSockets can also work as a kickstand for your phone, so it can stand upright while playing games, reading e-books, or listening to WKIT online!

Best of all, this PopSocket has the WKIT logo on it!

***PICK UP POPSOCKET AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***