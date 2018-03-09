Morning Show Combo: Trevor Noah

Keep your radio tuned to 100.3 WKIT for another chance to win a great prize from your favorite local rockers! This week on the Morning Show Combo, you could win:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE TREVOR NOAH AT THE MERRILL AUDITORIUM IN PORTLAND ON FRIDAY MARCH 16TH AT THE 10PM SHOW!

Born in South Africa, comedian Trevor Noah has hosted numerous television shows, including his current stint as the host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

Reserved seating prices starting at $45

Tickets are available via WaterfrontConcerts.com, charge-by-phone at (207)842-0800 or the PortTix Box Office located at the Merrill Auditorium.

**THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL… PLEASE BRING ID TO THE BOX OFFICE THE NIGHT OF THE SHOW***