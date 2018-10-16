Morning Show Combo: The Grind House Gift Certificate

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…

A $20 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO THE GRIND HOUSE!

Located at 1 Central Street in Bangor, The Grind House is offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner! Whether you’re eating in or dining out, there are always new items coming to the menu – including vegan options! Check them out on Facebook, or call them at (207)573-1588. Don’t forget to ask about catering!

***PICK UP GIFT CARD AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***