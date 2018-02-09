Morning Show Combo: Southern Uprising Tour

Keep your radio tuned to 100.3 WKIT for another chance to win a great prize from your favorite local rockers! This week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win:

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE THE SOUTHERN UPRISING TOUR ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH AT THE BANGOR WATERFRONT!

The Southern Uprising Tour is featuring Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucket Band and Outlaws!

General public tickets are on sale NOW!

Ticket prices start at $20 (plus any applicable fees).

Tickets are available at Waterfront Concerts, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 or locally at Mark’s Music in Brewer.

**THESE TICKETS ARE WILL CALL – PLEASE BRING ID THE NIGHT OF EVENT***