Morning Show Combo: Passenger – “Runaway”

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…

A COPY OF PASSENGER’S ALBUM “RUNAWAY”!

Runaway is the ninth studio album by English singer-songwriter Passenger. It was released on August 31st, 2018 on Black Crow Records.

Track list includes:

Hell Or High Water

Why Can’t I Change?

Heart to Love

Let’s Go

He Leaves You Cold

Ghost Town

Runaway

Eagle Sear Buffalo

To Be Free

Survivors

***PICK UP CD AT OUR STUDIO – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***