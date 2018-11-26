Morning Show Combo: Passenger – “Runaway”

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…
A COPY OF PASSENGER’S ALBUM “RUNAWAY”!
Runaway is the ninth studio album by English singer-songwriter Passenger. It was released on August 31st, 2018 on Black Crow Records.
Track list includes:
- Hell Or High Water
- Why Can’t I Change?
- Heart to Love
- Let’s Go
- He Leaves You Cold
- Ghost Town
- Runaway
- Eagle Sear Buffalo
- To Be Free
- Survivors
