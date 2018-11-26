Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Morning Show Combo: Passenger – “Runaway”

The Morning Show Combo airs every weekday at around 9:20am during the Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…

A COPY OF PASSENGER’S ALBUM “RUNAWAY”!

Runaway is the ninth studio album by English singer-songwriter Passenger. It was released on August 31st, 2018 on Black Crow Records.
Track list includes:

  • Hell Or High Water
  • Why Can’t I Change?
  • Heart to Love
  • Let’s Go
  • He Leaves You Cold
  • Ghost Town
  • Runaway
  • Eagle Sear Buffalo
  • To Be Free
  • Survivors

 

***PICK UP CD AT OUR STUDIO – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***

