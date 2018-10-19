Morning Show Combo: Kenduskeag Haunted House

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…

A 4-PACK OF PASSES TO THE KENDUSKEAG HAUNTED HOUSE ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26TH OR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27TH FROM 7 TO MIDNIGHT! LOCATED AT THE COLE MEMORIAL BALL FIELD IN KENDUSKEAG ON THE LEVANT ROAD!

Located at the Cole Memorial Ball Field – 536 Kenduskeag-Levant Road, make sure you check out this year’s Kenduskeag Haunted House!

$5 admission – rain or shine!

Children under 12 are NOT recommended to enter the haunted house.

For more information – or to volunteer – check out the Kenduskeag Haunted House Facebook page!

***THIS EVENT IS WILL CALL – BRING ID – THEY WILL HAVE YOUR TICKETS AT THE GATE.***