Morning Show Combo: Jimmy Webb

The Morning Show Combo airs every weekday at around 9:20am during the Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…

A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE JIMMY WEBB AT THE BREWER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH AT 7:30PM!

Presented by Downtown with Rich Kimball, Jimmy Webb will be performing in Brewer, Maine!

Jimmy Webb, an Oklahoma native, rose to prominence in the 1960’s on a string of award-winning hit compositions, including MacArthur ParkUp, Up & AwayWorst That Could Happen, and a number of smash collaborations with Glen Campbell, such as By The Time I Get To PhoenixGalvestonWitchita Lineman, and “Where’s The Playground Susie.

All tickets are $25; purchase them at BrewerPerformingArts.com!
Proceeds benefit the Brewer High School Theater and Music Program.

 

***THIS EVENT IS WILL CALL – BRING ID – THEY WILL HAVE YOUR TICKETS AT THE GATE.***

