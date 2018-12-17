Morning Show Combo: Hamish Anderson – Trouble

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…

A COPY OF HAMISH ANDERSON’S TROUBLE!

Hamish Anderson, Blues Rock guitarist/singer/songwriter from Melbourne, Australia, released Trouble – his debut album – in 2016. Within months, this then-23-year-old wunderkind had become the very last artist to open for his hero, B.B. King, and he’d been heralded by guitar slinger Gary Clark Jr. in Revolt.TV as someone to watch under the age of 30.

****PICK UP CD AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***