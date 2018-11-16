Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Morning Show Combo: Granite Shop

The Morning Show Combo airs every weekday at around 9:20am during the Rock N' Roll Morning Show.

Keep your radio tuned to “The Rock” 100.3 WKIT for your chance to win another great prize! All this week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win…

DAILY PRIZE: A STONE CUTTING BOARD FROM THE GRANITE SHOP

GRAND PRIZE: A GRANITE BENCH FOR YOUR GARDEN! (WE WILL BE DRAWING A NAME FRIDAY MORNING AFTER THIS CONTEST.)

Visit The Granit Shop and check out the granite, marble, slate, and quartz for your kitchen countertops, bathroom vanity tops, or fireplace surrounds; they’ve got more inventory than all other shops in Maine combined! You don’t have to choose from just a sample size, either: You get to see the entire granite slab!

Check out both shops: The Granite Shop in Sedgewick and Granite Shop Plus in Trenton.
Find them online at The-Granite-Shop.com!

***PICK UP CUTTING BOARDS AT OUR STUDIO – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR***     

