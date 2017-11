Keep your radio tuned to 100.3 WKIT for another chance to win a great prize from your favorite local rockers! This week on The Morning Show Combo, you could win:

Colors, the latest album from Beck!

Colors is the thirteenth overall studio album by American musician Beck, featuring the singles Dreams, WOW, Dear Life and Up All Night.

Here is your chance to win a CD copy, courtesy of 100.3 WKIT!

**PICK UP CD AT OUR STUDIOS – 861 BROADWAY BANGOR**