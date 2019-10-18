Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Morning Combo: Random CD’s

MONDAY: PEARL JAM – VITALOGY

TUESDAY: THE RECORD COMPANY – ALL OF THIS LIFE

WED: GHOST – PREQUELLE

THURS: JIMI HENDRIX “BOTH SIDES OF THE SKY”

FRIDAY: METALLICA – KILL ‘EM ALL

