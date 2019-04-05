Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Morning Combo: DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP $10 ON THE 10TH

MONDAY: $25 TO PADDY MURPHY’S
TUESDAY: $25 TO DOWNTOWN BEAUTY BAR
WED: $15 WEST MARKET SQUARE ARTISAN COFFEE
THURSDAY: $25 TO DOWNTOWN BEAUTY BAR
FRIDAY: $24 TO BLAZE

  • $10 ON THE 10TH!
  • WE ARE WORKING WITH THE DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO PLEDGE TO SPEND $10 TO HELP SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES IN OUR COMMUNITY!
  • DOWNTOWN SHOPPING IS NOT JUST FOR THE HOLIDAYS.
  • DOWNTOWN SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS ARE FULL OF INTERESTING AND KNOWLEDGEABLE PEOPLE!
  • YOU DON’T HAVE TO SPEND A LOT TO SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL BUSINESSES.
  • MONEY SPENT LOCALLY STAYS LOCALLY

