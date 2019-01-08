Mills to negotiate contract for Bangor psychiatric residence

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The new administration will determine how to run a 16-bed psychiatric residence in Bangor, Maine, because no contract was signed before Republican Gov. Paul LePage left office.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Monday that Tennessee-based Correct Care Recovery Solutions agreed not to sign a contract because of concerns expressed by the incoming administration. The spokesman, Scott Ogden, said “a thorough evaluation of all aspects” will be conducted to determine the path forward.

Correct Care and the state were negotiating a $60.3 million contract when a court-appointed special master objected last month.

Construction already has started on the so-called “step-down” facility that would house people with mental illness who were ordered to live at state psychiatric hospitals but no longer need the same level of care.

Your WKIT News update is brought to you by Chase Toys Inc. Visit Chase Toys for all of your Ski-Doo needs. Find them at 417 Thorndike Road in Unity, or visit them online to check out their 2019 inventory!