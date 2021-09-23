Mills: More school employees need to get vaccinated

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says school employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are putting students and communities at risk. More than three-quarters of school staff in Maine are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the percentage varies widely from school to school. Some schools have percentages less than 20%. Those include Lisbon Community School in Lisbon and Mount View Elementary School in Thorndike. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills stopped short of calling for a mandate on Wednesday. Cases are continuing to rise in the state, and health officials have said that is placing a burden on Maine’s health care system.