Mills gives back donations from man arrested for child porn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is donating campaign contributions from a former political candidate charged with possessing child porn to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault. A spokesperson for Mills’ campaign said Monday that the donations from two-time gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler and his wife would be provided to the organization. They each gave the maximum contribution of $3,450 to the Mills campaign for her reelection bid. The Maine Republican Party called on Mills to return the money on Friday after Cutler was charged with possessing child pornography. Cutler, who’s 75, will make his first court appearance May 3.