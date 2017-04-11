Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Meet Lucy

This sweet girl loves car rides and giving kisses! Meet Lucy, an affectionate senior gal who’s looking for a home that can give her lots of love. Lucy has a history of living with other dogs and does great with them. We are unsure of how she is with cats or children, but think she has potential to do great with both. This sweetie has never met a human she doesn’t like! Though she’s 10, she’s still an active dog who loves to go for walks, and can easily climb stairs and in and out of cars. If it sounds like Lucy could be the perfect match for you, stop in today! We would love to introduce you to her.

Animal ID 34908065
Species Dog
Breed Collie, Rough/Mix
Age 10 years 21 days
Gender Female
Size Large
Color Brown/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Housetrained Yes
Site Bangor Humane Society
Location Dog Adoption 1
Intake Date 3/21/2017
Adoption Price $50.00

 

