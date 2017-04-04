Meet Buster! This handsome guy loves to talk, play fetch, and go for rides in the car. He’s a smart dog who knows lots of commands like sit, lay down, shake, and even knows how to give a high five! Buster has a history of living with other dogs but based on behavior we’ve seen in the shelter, we do not believe he would be a match for a home with other dogs. He has never lived with cats, and would do best in a home where children are in their teens and up! If Buster sounds like he could be the perfect match for you, stop in today to meet with him! He would love to go home with you today!

Buster has many adoring fans, including this awesome Dog’s Day Out volunteer! Check out what she had to say…

“As part of the Dog’s Day Out Program, we spent the day with Buster. He is so sweet and gentle, smart and obedient, and available for adoption. He barked a lot at BHS but not at all once we left. If you see him there, don’t be put off by his barking, it’s just situational. He knows sit, down, and shake (and probably more, we had to guess at his known commands). He pulled on his leash a bit at first but soon relaxed. BUSTER IS WONDERFUL!”